A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Lois Ann Broussard.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, April 13, 2018, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 8:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.

A rosary will be recited by the Knights of Columbus on Friday, April 13, 2018, at 7:00 pm and Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 9:00 am by the Catholic Daughters at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Interment of Lois will be laid to rest at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

Father Gary Schexnayder of Lafayette, will officiate.

Lois was born March 9, 1937, in Abbeville to Leon and Eloise Babineaux Broussard, and passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. She was 81 years old.

Lois, being a loving and caring woman, devoted her life to taking care of children. For her, it was more than just a way to earn a living. Lois loved all the children she cared for as much as her own children. The kids adored her and lovingly called her “MaMa Lois”. Many of the children Lois watched grow up over the years remained in contact sharing their accomplishments as she beamed with pride. After her retirement, she enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends, especially time with friends such as her, “Once a Month, Girls Night Pokeno Group” of Abbeville. Lois always looked forward to her annual trip to Florida with her cousins. However, her favorite times were with her long-time companion, Wilton Primeaux. They often traveled to New Orleans, Texas and Oklahoma to visit his sons, daughters and grandchildren. One of her favorite trips with Wilton and his family was to Disney World. When Lois was not traveling, she enjoyed going to UL football, baseball and basketball games with Wilton. She loved her garden and plants. If you gave her a plant of any type, you could guarantee she would name it after you. Lois lived a full life and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. During this challenging time, they find comfort in the knowledge that she is reunited with her parents and grandson. She was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Lois is survived by her companion, Wilton Primeaux; three daughters, Marcelle Broussard, Donna Saunier and her husband, Duane and Tanya Trahan and her husband, Norman; her brother, Robert Broussard and his wife, Diane; two nephews, Chris Broussard and his wife, Mary and Kevin Broussard; two grandchildren, Kimberly Boudreaux and her husband, Darby and Kyle Saunier and his wife, Bridget; three great-grandchildren, Brea, Briggs and Catherine Grace Saunier; her step grandchild, Hunter Trahan; her step great-grandchild, Tyler Boudreaux; two great-nephews and one great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Francis and Eloise Babineaux Broussard and her grandson, Casey Lewis Saunier.

Pallbearers will be Duane Saunier, Kyle Saunier, Darby Boudreaux, Norman Trahan, Chris Broussard and Dale Primeaux.

Honorary Bearer is Kevin Broussard.

