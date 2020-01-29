Lois Melancon Campisi

November 10, 1943 - January 28, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 9928 US-167, Abbeville, LA 70510.

Survived by her sons, Kevin and Tony and daughter-in-law, Katie; and sisters, Wilda, Joyce, Melba, Geraldine and Genell.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Lionel and Effie Melancon; sisters, Hazel, Roselie, and Velta; and brothers, Minest and Whitney.

We can’t wait to see her young and healthy again in God’s new world where death will be no more. - Revelation 21:4

