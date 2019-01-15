August 3, 1930 ~ January 15, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Loisy Jane Duhon Hebert, 88, who died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brett Hebert, Jacob Hebert, Ethan Hebert, Aaron Privette and Andre Privette and cousin, Randy Leger.

Loisy is survived by her two sons, Glynn K. Hebert and wife Marilyn of Abbeville, and Jaimie Hebert of Lafayette; two daughters, Bennie Sue Hebert of Abbeville, and Johnette H. Privette and husband Warren, Jr. of Opelousas; one sister, Doris Toups of Hendersonville TN; seven grandchildren, Brett Hebert and wife Kristin, Jacob Hebert and wife Natalie, Ethan Hebert, Emily Hebert, Sarah Hebert, Aaron Privette and Andre Privette; and three great-grandchildren, Kambry, Tanner, and Finley Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Eraste” Hebert; parents, Claude Duhon and the former Edia Abshire; and one sister, Delores Duhon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 PM with services immediately following.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.