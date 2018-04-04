September 19, 1929 ~ April 4, 2018

LYONS POINT—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church honoring the life of Lola Marie Landry LeBoeuf, 88, who passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Reverend Clint Trahan officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be her seven grandsons.

Lola was known as the “Tart” lady. She loved baking and cooking for her family, extended family, charities, and non-profit organizations. She loved French music as her husband, Will was a musician and played various instruments. In her younger years, she was a homemaker and ran Will’s Flying Service with her husband. Lola was extremely active at St. John the Baptist Church and was a member of the Parish Council, Altar Society, Catholic Daughter’s Society, Bereavement Group, and she was also a Board Member for Abshire Cemetery for many years. She was the 2018 Mardi Gras Queen at Vermilion Healthcare where she loved all of the residents and staff. Lola was greatly loved by all of her immediate and extended family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two sons, Farrel LeBoeuf and his wife, Robin of Kaplan and Danny LeBoeuf and his wife, Sarah of Kaplan; one daughter, Susan and her husband, Gary Courrege of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren, Kim and her husband, Chris Rhame, Gabbie Gallemore, Derek LeBoeuf and his wife, Casey, Cullen LeBoeuf, Caleb LeBoeuf, Treylon LeBoeuf and his wife, Natalie, Simone and her husband, Cody Daigle, Cody LeBoeuf, Brandon LeBoeuf and his wife, Alisa, and Kyle LeBoeuf; and 14 great grandchildren, Davis, Brooks, Stella, Lila, Mallory, Kali, Lillie, Dylan, Jaiden, Ridge, Cabot, Drake, Bella, and Arlon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred LeBoeuf; one son, Arlon LeBoeuf and his wife, Paulette; and two brothers, Reiley Landry and Bob Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, April 6, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the LeBoeuf family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.