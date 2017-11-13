ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Lona “Papoo” LeBlanc Mavrinac, 89, will be 3:30PM Wednesday November 15, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Wednesday November 15, 2017 from 10:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 1:00PM.

“Papoo” a native and life resident of Erath passed away Sunday November 12, 2017 in her residence surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to travel and spending time cooking for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years Leonard Mavrinac; her children, Mark Mavrinac and wife Cynthia, Marsha Mavrinac Broussard and husband Steve, Mary Ellen Mavrinac Decuir and husband Jerome; grandchildren Douglas Mavrinac and wife Tricia, Robert Mavrinac and wife Diana, Elizabeth Mavrinac Dominguez and husband Mark, Ryan Broussard and wife Amanda, Kelly Broussard Miller and husband Nick, Claire Mavrinac, and Michael Mavrinac; great grandchildren, Lauren Mavrinac, Kathryn Mavrinac, Robert Joseph Celentano III, Maximus Mavrinac, Chloe Mavrinac, Piper Miller, Ethan Miller, Grace Broussard, Annabel Broussard, Parker George, and Danielle George; children of her heart, Chuck Mavrinac and wife Jeanette, Beau Champagne, Katherine Champagne, and Mary Kay Champagne and husband Wayne, Kim Standidge and a grandpup Mav.

She is preceded in death by her parents Aristide and Olita Bergeron LeBlanc, a son Raymond Joseph Mavrinac, brothers, Joseph Paul LeBlanc and Harold Joseph Leblanc, and a sister Melba LeBlanc.

