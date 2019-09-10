Lona Deslatte

RYNELLA – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. George Deslatte, the former Lona Landry , 87, at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Saint Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. James Nguyen will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 9:00 am on Wednesday until service time.

A native Delcambre and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Deslatte passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Maison Du Monde Nursing Home in Abbeville, LA.

Born in Delcambre on September 17, 1931 to the late Calvin and Elizabeth Landry, Lona was one of three children. She worked as a clerk for the McIlhenny Company for 40 years and was a member of the 335th American Legion Auxiliary. Lona loved to travel. She and her husband visited many states including Hawaii and throughout the Caribbean. She enjoyed playing pokeno and card games. Lona will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sister, Margerine Nunez; god children and care givers, Vickie Nunez and Tony Landry; and nieces and nephews, Scotty Nunez, Jason Nunez, Carson Nunez, Lynette LeBlanc, Danette Little, and Pam Balentine.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, George Deslatte; parents, Calvin and Elizabeth Landry; brother, Kirby Landry; nephew, Earlon Nunez; and great nephews, Ken Nunez and Joshua LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be Tony Landry, Hank Little, Carson Nunez, Scotty Nunez, Rob Balentine, and Nick LeBlanc.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Deslatte, Jason Nunez, Dave Landry, and Robert LeBlanc.

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.