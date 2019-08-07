Lorris John Morvant “L.J.”

August 27, 1934 ~ August 3, 2019

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Lorris John Morvant, 84, died at his residence after a very lengthy battle with cancer.

He is survived by two daughters, Nanette Comeaux and Debra Morvant, both of Abbeville; son, Christopher John Morvant and husband, Dr. Alan Leung of San Francisco, California; two brothers, Ray Morvant of Kaplan and Jimmy Morvant of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Damanica, Damion and Danielle Comeaux, all of Abbeville; thirteen great grandchildren, Ajah Cox, D.J. Campbell, Kameron Levine, Damion Comeaux, Jr., Niles Comeaux, Ahna Fletcher, Dillon Comeaux, Dre’ah Comeaux, Owen Stephens, Dawsyn Comeaux, Nettie Comeaux, Donny Comeaux, and Drew Comeaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Broussard Morvant; parents, Onedias and Nella Hebert Morvant; in-laws, Marcel and Lelia Broussard; four sisters-in-law, Goldie Broussard, Brenda Broussard, Peggy Cook Morvant and Marylin Demarcy Morvant.

The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus, Brother Dave Rousse – Chaplin, Lauren, Caleb, Ashley, Lisa and Karen for all their love and support of our loved one. May God always bless them.

