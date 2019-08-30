December 8, 1932 ~ August 30, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Lou Ella Hebert LeBlanc, 86, who died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Lou Ella is survived by her son, Peter James LeBlanc; and two sisters, Mary Lynn Hebert and Lois Cessac.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Duah Hebert and the former Clodia Bertrand; three brothers, Daniel Louis Hebert, Dennis Hebert and Lodger Hebert; and sister, Brenda Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

