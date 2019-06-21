DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Lou Ella Mouton Baudoin, 84, will be 3:00PM Friday June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with Father Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Erath.

Visitation will be at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre Friday June 21, 2019 from 12:00PM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 1:30PM.

Lou Ella, born in Erath and a resident of Delcambre, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 at her residence. She was employed with Culligan Softwater/Delcambre Telephone for almost 40 years. She enjoyed dancing, playing card games, especially Bouree’. She loved to travel, playing slot machines at the casino, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Moisey J. Baudoin of Delcambre, her sons; Jimmy Baudoin and wife Samantha of Erath, Todd Baudoin and wife Rosalind of Delcambre, a daughter; Tina Baudoin Renard and husband Keith of Delcambre, brothers; Michael Mouton and wife Stephanie of Erath, and Wilson Mouton and wife Shirley of Abbeville, grandchildren; Misty Baudoin, Megan Baudoin, Chad Baudoin, Victoria Baudoin, Chelsea Baudoin, Trevor Baudoin, Josh Renard and wife April of Baton Rouge, and Luke Renard and wife Brittany of Baton Rouge, great grandchildren, James Renard, Jude Renard, Vera Renard, John Luke Renard, Chloe Baudoin, Alayah McGee, and Makhi McGee.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lelia Decoux Mouton, and a sister; Vivian Mouton Touchet.

Serving as Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Baudoin, Todd Baudoin, Keith Renard, Josh Renard, Luke Renard, and Trevor Baudoin.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: Michael Mouton and Wilson Mouton.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Acadiana, They would also like to extend a very special thank you to Gail Gary for her assistance during this time.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam Street Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.