ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Louella M. Tauzin will be 1:00PM Friday October 26, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday October 26, 2018 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Louella, born in Henry and a resident of Erath passed away Wednesday October 24, 2018 in Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville. She loved bingo, dominoes, and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her children, Danny Bodin of Delcambre, Jude Bodin and wife Geneva of Delcambre, Larry Bodin and wife Cheryl of Delcambre, Susie Navarro and husband Roland of St. Bernard, Linda Boudoin and husband Derck of Coteau, Gene Bodin of Delcambre, Eugene Bodin of Delcambre, Louisa Piper and husband Keith Sr. of Erath, and Matthew Piper and wife Melanie of Delcambre; 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leonce and Edith Cormier Tauzin, a sister, Nora Mae Tauzin, and a grandson Jesse Bodin.

Serving as Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.