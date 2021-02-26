November 28, 1940 ~ February 24, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Abbeville United Methodist Church honoring the life of Louis Charles Ramke, 80, who died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his residence. Pallbearers will be Collin Ramke, Kalob Ramke, Patrick Ramke, Kyle Ramke, Steven Ramke, Jr. and Brock Sonnier.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria P. Ramke; daughter, Samantha Sonnier and her husband Ben; three sons, Steven Ramke, Sr. and his wife Debra of Dayton, OH, Scott Ramke and his wife Diana of Abbeville and Sean Ramke and his wife Dona of Abbeville; grandchildren, Brock Sonnier, Chelsey Tournear and her husband Cody; Jacob Ramke and his wife Bao, Kyle Ramke and his significant other Maddi, Steven Ramke, Jr., Matthew Ramke, Patrick Ramke, Kalob Ramke, Morgan Ramke, Collin Ramke and Ian Ramke; great grandchildren, Ahren Ramke, Liam Ramke, Steven Ramke, III and Clara Ramke; two brothers, Terry John Ramke and his wife Sandra of Fayetteville, NC and Maurice Martel Ramke and his wife Sue; two sisters, Linda Fay Stepp and her husband Mark of Clarksville, TN and Beverly Elaine Branam of Georgia; and sister-in-law, Victoria Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ramke and the former Alzia Hebert; parents-in-law, Oreste Pelletier and the former Mary Alice Guidry; sisters, Catherine Veillion and Dora Abshire and brother-in-law, Elton Pelletier.

Due to COVID-19, face masks will be required and please practice social distancing.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Abbeville United Methodist Church, 213 N. State St., on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

