ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Louis Lydier “T-Beb” Bernard, 91, will be held at 2:30PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Milton and resident of the LeBlanc Community, Mr. Bernard died at 3:55PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Pelican Point Nursing Center. Mr. Bernard was a forth degree Member of the Knights of Columbus; a member of the Woodmen of the World; a member of the Retired Teacher Association; and a bus driver for over 20 years. He was known for his enjoyment of gardening, fishing, camping, and bike riding.

He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Drott and her husband Ted; three sons, Ricky Bernard and his wife Jackie, Barry Bernard and his wife Sue, and Gerard Bernard and his wife Thelma; nine grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lolian Bares Bernard; his parents, Megal and Aline B. Bernard; and a sister, Rose Lema Bernard Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Bernard, Ross Bernard, Josh Bernard, Nason Bernard, Coby Bernard, Jeremy Leger, and Aaron McCain.

Serving as gift bearers will be Emilie Bradley, Karen McCain, Jennifer Leger, and Amy LeJune.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pelican Point Staff, Grace Hospice, and Hospice of Acadiana.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.