ERATH – Funeral Services for Mr. Louis Salvador Daniels, 71, will be held at 1:30PM on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Erath Police Department with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating.

Visitation will be at Erath Police Department on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 10:00AM until the time of the services. Following the services there will be a light lunch at the Erath Police Department.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing Louis Salvador Daniels. He was born in Nashville, TN on March 17, 1947 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Smith Daniels. He was employed with the Erath Police Department for over 8 years..

Lou is survived by his wife Heather Estey Daniels, a stepson, Nicholas Munn and Heather; two stepdaughters, Deanna Munn and Mandy Gould and Ben; five step grandchildren, Olivia Munn, Kylie Munn, Griffin Munn, Chase Gould, and Cohl Gould all of New Brunswick, Canada.

Serving as pallbearers will be Officer. Larry Landry, Officer Jeff Vincent, Officer Mitch Pommier, Officer Brandon Perrin, Officer Payton Hardy, and Officer Chad LaPointe.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chief Anna LaPointe; Officer Stanley Campbell, Officer Randall Toups, and Mayor John Earl LeBlanc.

In Lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Heart Association.

