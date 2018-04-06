ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Louise Domingues Brown, 100, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, April 9, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with her nephew, Msgr. Charles Dubois officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, April 9, 2018 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Henry and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Brown died at 9:10AM on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. She was a Member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the St. Anne's Altar Society in Delcambre. Mrs. Louise loved life and she loved people. She was a charter member of the Demi Tasse Coffee Club which was begun 65 years ago; and an honorary member of the “Twelve and Go” social club of which she and her husband Jay were also charter members. She was a former long time member of a local supper club. Mrs. Louise’s very favorite pastime was visiting with family and friends. She also enjoyed eating out, vacationing with family, and bus trips with her friends. She always said “Don’t invite me if you don’t want me to go”.

She is survived by her only daughter, Anna Louise Saunier and her husband Philippe of Delcambre; two granddaughters, Ann Catherine S. Nunez and her husband Francis of Delcambre and Amy Louise S. Register and her husband Chad of Paragould, AR; six great grandchildren, Oliver Nunez, Reed Register, Grant Register, Parker Nunez, Mackenzie Register, and Ross Register; two sisters, Lorraine D. Simon and Frances D. Lachaussee; and a special first cousin who was like a sister to her, Velma Kallam.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, L.J. “Jay” Brown; her parents, Reista and Elida Dubois Domingues; a brother, Corbet Joseph Domingues and his wife, Velma, two brother in laws, Rodney Simon and Melvin Lachaussee; an infant great granddaughter, Maria Elizabeth Nunez; and her in laws on the Brown side of the family, Priscilla and Edmire Harrington, Beatrice and Wiltz Leblanc, Rosie and Clement Quoyeser, Eupheme and Lloyd Guillott, Regina and Simon Dubois, and Joseph “Joe” and Sadie Brown.

Serving during the mass will be Ann Catherine Nunez, Amy Register, and Mackenzie Register as gift bearers. Jeanne Claire Domingues Turner and Judy Cecile Haseman as the readers, and Kay Judice and Claire Robert as Eucharistic ministers.

Serving as pallbearers will be Francis Nunez, Oliver Nunez, Parker Nunez, Chad Register, Reed Register, Grant Register, and Ross Register.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Heart Hospital and The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. They also request that donations be made to The Carpenter House of St. Joseph at 923 W. Pinhook Rd. Lafayette, LA 70503 or St. Jude’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.

