ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Louise L. Landry will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 8, 2017 in the chapel of Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street with burial in Landry Cemetery in Henry, LA. Pastor Jason Duhon will officiate the service.

Louise Landry was born in Henry, LA on March 27, 1935 and moved to Abbeville with her family in 1950. She passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Survivors include a special God-child, Debra Pontiff and her husband Tommy and their two girls. A special nephew, Francis “Pupie” Hardy and his very special wife Della and their children; also, three nieces, Beverly Ann McClain and husband Tommy of Calhom, LA; Charlene Garrettt of Abbeville, LA; Julie Gaspard of Abbeville, LA; and nephew, Rayford Hardy, Sr. of Erath, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curley Joseph Landry; her mother and father, Theard Landry and Antoinette B. Landry; a sister Velda G. Hardy and nephew, Larry James Hardy.

Pall Bearers are: Chris Hardy, Corey Hardy, Timothy Garrett, Derick Gaspard, and Robert Landry.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Lafayette General ICU Staff for their services on behalf of our loved one.

Kinchen Funeral Home (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.