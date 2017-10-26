Louise (Noon) Bernard Francis, 87, of Port Arthur, Texas departed on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. A native of Kaplan, Louisiana, she was a member of Holy Rosary-St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church. She was employed by the Diocese of Lafayette for over 42 years.

Visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. with Reverend William “Bill” Ruskoski officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.

She is survived by four daughters, Mary Louise (Lesley) Dauphine, Mary Ellen Ford, Ernestine (Reginald) Richardson of Port Arthur, TX and Judy Ann (Albert) Simien of Lafayette, LA; three sons, Melvin Francis, Floyd John (Pauletta) Francis, Sr. and Danny Paul (Alice) Francis of Kaplan; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one brother, Stafford Bernard, and four sisters, Angelina Narcisse, Maudry Petry, Adeline Williams and Susan Hill; devoted friend, Dallas Ford, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Eli and Elena Bernard, Alexander Francis, Sr. (spouse), Alexander Francis, Jr. (son), Mildred Reaux (sister), Ernest and Thomas Bernard (brothers).