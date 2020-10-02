March 5, 1944 ~ September 28, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Louissy Jean Romero, Jr., 76, who died Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence, with Deacon Brian Istre officiating the services.

He is survived by his fiancée, Vickie Pelletier; his two sons, Joel E. Romero and his wife, Peggy of Cow Island and Jonathan D. Romero and his wife, Dana of Meaux; his daughter, Jennifer A. Romero and her husband, Timothy Faul of Cow Island; his four grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Lily, and Ava; his two great grandchildren, Brooklynne and Oakleigh; his two sisters, Judy McDuffe of Hemphill, TX and Cindy Dyas of Franklin; and his three brothers, Glenn Romero of Kaplan, Brian Romero of Kaplan, and Kenneth Romero of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louissey Jean Romero, Sr. and the former Gena Dartez Bourque; his granddaughter, Brooklynne Romero; his grandson, Matthew Romero; his brother, Jimmy Romero; his stepdaughter, Karla Thompson; and his former spouse, Dianna Mouton Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 11:00 AM.

