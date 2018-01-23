Lousie Falgout

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Maurice “Tatan” Falgout, the former Louise Ella Guidry, age 93, at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will take place at the funeral home in Delcambre on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 until service time.

A native and resident of Vermilion Parish, Louise passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Maison Du Monde in Abbeville with her family by her side.

Louise was first a foremost and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She devoted her time to taking care of her children and grandchildren and making sure that everyone was fed. Louise had a joy for cooking and a passion for sharing her food with loved ones. She would often prepare meals and feed anyone who came to her home. Louise also enjoyed having friends over for coffee in the morning and afternoon. They would always meet at 2:00 pm on the dot. Louise shared a love for camping with her husband and family. They were a part of the Good Sam’s Club and would often take the camper out for the weekend. Louise will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Nathan Falgout and wife Rebecca of Abbeville, Marsha F. LeBlanc and husband Robert “Bobby” of Delcambre, and Jocelyn F. LeBlanc and husband Todd of Abbeville; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Maurice “Tatan” Falgout; son, Carey James Falgout; parents, Antime and Alidia Boudreaux Guidry; brothers, Cleopha Guidry, Royce Guidry, Pheo Guidry, and Frank Guidry; and sisters, Noli Guidry, Nola Frederick, Anna Falgout, and Eldia Thibodeaux.

Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.

