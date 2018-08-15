ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Lovelace Joseph Landry, Sr., 79, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Abbeville and a resident of Erath, Mr. Lovelace died at 8:25PM on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. He enjoyed watching sports and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Clostio Landry of Erath; a daughter, Patricia Cessac of Crosby, TX; a sister, Velta Landry; five grandchildren, Justin Cessac, Phillip Cessac, Nathan Cessac, Jake Broussard, and Eric Broussard; and a great grandchild, Anna Lee Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claudol and Edna Primeaux Landry; a son, Lovelace J. Landry, Jr.; a daughter, Gloria Broussard; a brother, Duris Landry; and two sisters, Olite Rogers, and Olive Landry.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Paul Cessac, Phillip James Cessac, Nathan Thomas Cessac, Jake Paul Broussard, and Eric John Broussard.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.