January. 10, 1962 - March 14, 2017

Services will be held for Loveless Meaux on Saturday, March 18, at In Jesus’ Name Ministry located at 3126 Pine St. in Abbeville.

Pastor Donald Campbell Sr. will officiate the services.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Following the funeral service, repast will take place at New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church in Kaplan at 622 E. Veteran Memorial Dr.

Meaux passed away on March 14, 2017 at Abram Kaplan Memorial Hospital.

Meaux is survived by, son, Elijah J. Jones (Whinne) of Rayne, La., and daughter, Marguerite T. Hairston (Caliph) of Pearland, Texas; four sisters, Irene M. Rudd, Shirley M. Breaux (Maxie), Nannette M. Williams (Gary), Truley M. Harrison (Adam); one aunt, Laura Elzy of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren, Jurniie Jones, Jur’Rhyliee Jones, Michael Hairston and Callie Hairston; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Meaux was a native of Kaplan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1987. Meaux then served three years in the Louisiana National Guard. His specialty was as a rifle range sharpshooter. Meaux majored as a medical specialist in the military.