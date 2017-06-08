December 3, 1929 ~ June 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lovenia Marie Schexnider Mire, 87, who died Friday, June 2, 2017 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. Deacon William “Billy” Vincent will officiate the service.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Ray Mire and wife Susan of Forked Island and Edward Mire and his wife Sarah of Abbeville; two daughters, Verna M. Bourque of Abbeville and Emily Hargrave and her husband John of Abbeville; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and three sisters, Hazel Marceaux, Lena Hargrave and Linda Schexnider.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Joseph Mire; daughters, Virginia Trahan and Rena Touchet; and parents, Lucien Schexnider and the former Noemi Suire; brother, Noah Schexnider; and a sister, Hilda Saltzman.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

