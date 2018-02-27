May 8, 1938 ~ February 27, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, March 01, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lucien Joseph Cavalier Jr., 79, who died Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Marl Cavalier, Sr., Mark Cavalier, Jr., Brock Benoit, Cory Benoit, Andre Benoit and Taylor Benoit.

Lucien was a hard worker and great provider for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty LaPoint Cavalier; son, Mark Cavalier, Sr. and his wife Melanie of Abbeville; daughter, Sandy Cavalier and Jason Hernandez of Abbeville; grandsons, Brock Benoit, Cory Benoit, Mark Cavalier, Jr. and Francis Cavalier; and great-grandchildren, Andre Benoit, Cohen Benoit, Kelsey Benoit, Taylor Benoit, Nathan Benoit, Hadlie Benoit and Bentley Cavalier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien Cavalier, Sr. and the former Ann Falcon.

