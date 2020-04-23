June 4, 1951 ~ April 18, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Green Cemetery (Prairie Avenue) honoring the life of Lucille Griffin Comeaux, 68, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence with Reverend Mideate Derouen officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of six years, Billy Comeaux of Abbeville; her daughter, Charmaine Griffin of Abbeville; two sisters, Marjorie and her husband, Alton Smith of Houston, TX and Annetta and her husband, Clagis Bernard of Lafayette; two nieces, Tisha Smith of Houston, TX, Carmen and her husband, Alex Herring of Lafayette; two nephews, Arthur Joseph Smith, Jr. and his wife, Hope of Opelousas and Todd Smith of Houston, TX; one sister-in-law, Sally Johnson of New Iberia; and her friend, Alice Levine of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Necessary, Sr. and the former Mazie Horace; her son, Richard Brian Griffin; two sister, Beverly Smith and Alfreda Lewis; and one brother, Warren Necessary, Jr.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.