August 16, 1923 ~ November 15, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Lucille Langlinais, 95, who died Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Father Neil Pettit officiating the services.

Lucille was a native of Kaplan. She was a graduate of S.L.I. (UL-L) in Lafayette and a retired school teacher. She was a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, the Lafayette Parish Retired Teachers Association, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and St. Mary Ladies Altar Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie and her husband, Eric Smith of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Smith and his wife, Corinne of Lafayette, Taylor Smith of Lafayette, and Michael Smith of San Francisco, CA; her great grandchild, Emma Smith; her sister, Louise Clostio of Kaplan; and her brother, Lawrence Clostio of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Murphy Langlinais; her parents, Ulysse Clostio and the former Amanda Perry; her five brothers, Exal, Calice, William, Randall and Allen Clostio; her five sisters, Marie Clostio, Exodie Herpin, Ella Badon, Inez Corner and Noemie DeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, November 19, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 10:40 AM, when the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Langlinais family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.