Funeral Services will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, March 24, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice honoring the life of Lucille T. Picard, 104, who passed away at her home in Maurice surrounded by her loving family. Reverend O. Joseph Breaux, Pastor, will officiate. Gift bearers will be Jaime D. Guidry, Amanda F. Istre and Haley Mautrin.

Lector will be Krystle F. Meaux and Colin Faulk.

Mrs. Picard was a native of the Meaux/Leroy community and had been a resident of Maurice for over 80 years.

Lucille was a housewife but also a proud partner with her husband Esson in their rice farming business. She was often seen riding with him checking the crops and their cattle. She was also known for the wonderful dinners she cooked for her family and for all those assisting in the harvesting of their crops.

Lucille was very active until November when she became ill. She played her weekly game of bouree until 103, a game she had been playing for 60 plus years.

She loved people and the love she showed to all her friends was genuine. Her love of family was her greatest joy and she was showered with love from her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was a very devout Catholic and faithfully prayed the rosary several times daily.

She is survived by her three children, Delores P. Faulk, Phyllis P. Mautrin and Kenneth “Keno” Picard all of Maurice; her grandchildren, Cynthia F. Denais and her husband Dale, Michael Faulk and his wife Debra, Dexter Faulk and his wife Denise all of Maurice and Haley Mautrin of Johnson City, TN; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and baby Meaux on the way in September of 2017.

Honored to serve as her pallbearers are her grandsons, Michael Faulk and Dexter Faulk and her great grandsons Scott Faulk, Jared Denais, Colin Faulk and Andre Faulk. Honorary pallbearers are Cindy Denais, Dale Denais, Debra Faulk, Denise Faulk, Kyle Guidry, Jacob Istre, Thomas Meaux, Hollis Clark and Ronnie Gibbens.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Esson Picard; her parents, Demas Trahan and Cecile Vincent Trahan; her sister, Willa T. Clark and her husband Oran; her brothers, Ned Trahan and his wife Mildred and Mayo Trahan; her son-in-law’s, Jessie Faulk and Lloyd Maturin and a great grandchild, Corey James Faulk.

Visiting hours will be observed on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00PM by Deacon Byron Soley. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:00AM until time of service. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 11:00AM by the Ladies Alter Society.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnson Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving and compassionate care given to their mother by Robin Broussard, Stephanie Claudel and Germaine Gautreaux. Also we would like to thank Concepts of Care especially Bobbi Davidson and Robin Harbourt.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Picard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

