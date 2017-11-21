Luddy Herpin

April 21, 1948 ~ November 20, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Luddy Paul Herpin, 69, who passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Cossinade Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services.

Luddy was a 1966 graduate of Kaplan High School and attended McNeese State University where he received his Masters Degree in Education. He was an educator at Kaplan High School for seven years and Rene Rost Middle School for five years. He was also the assistant principal and later became the principal for Gueydan High School. He participated in the farming industry and served on the Vermilion Parish School Board. Luddy had many accomplishments in life which include, Kaplan Citizen of the Year, Gueydan Duck Festival Honoree, founder and advisor of the Kaplan Key Club and Keyettes, and was voted Principal of the Year for four years.

Luddy never met a stranger, he enjoyed talking with people of all walks of life. Sharing stories and reminiscing of the old days. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of the family that he and his beloved wife Shirley reared.

‘I chose to teach because I feel that we can make a difference in the lives of young people’ is what he did throughout his life by impacting the lives of so many people that he knew and loved. Luddy’s humor and generous heart will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley Guidry Herpin of Kaplan; four children, Scott Herpin of Kaplan, Shamayne and her husband, Keith Istre of Maurice, Shay Herpin and his wife, Aimee of Kaplan, and Shana and her husband, Scott Broussard of Kaplan; six grandchildren, Skyla and Mitchell Herpin, Sara Corinne and Kylie Istre, and Gabe and Grayson Broussard; two brothers, Carlton Herpin and his wife, Glenda and Luther Herpin and his wife, Karen “KK”, all of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph T. “Gabie” Herpin and the former Neva Broussard; one sister, Carol Herpin; and one granddaughter, Amelia Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, November 22, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Herpin family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.