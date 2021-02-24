November 4, 1931 ~ February 23, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Lula Mae Bergeron Broussard, 89, who died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with her son, Reverend Father Paul Broussard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Broussard, Luke Winch, Brice Menard, Marcus Broussard, Nicholas Broussard, and Ethan Menard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Rome Winch, Christopher Broussard, and Jared Broussard.

She is survived by her children, Johnie Broussard and his wife Wanda, Bridget Broussard, Anne Broussard, Genny Broussard, Timothy Broussard and his wife Gwen, Peter Broussard, Mary Menard and her husband Scott, Theresa Winch and her husband Luther, and Reverend Father Paul Broussard; fourteen grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Huey Broussard; parents, Clarence Bergeron and the former Lorna Trahan; son, John Keith Broussard; and three sisters, Audrey Broussard, Jane Hebert and Dolores Falgout.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

