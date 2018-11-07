ABBEVILLE — A Celebration of Life Legacy for Mr. L.V. Trahan, 87, will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00PM.

L.V. was born on July 26, 1933 in Abbeville, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 at Kaplan Healthcare in Kaplan, LA. Mr. Trahan met the love of his life JoAnn Boudreaux in 1953 and they enjoyed 65 years together before her passing in February of this year.

His is survived by a daughter, Goldie Bengtson and her husband Les of Abbeville; a son, Melvin Trahan and his wife Karen of Kaplan; eight grandchildren, Jessica Lewis of Metairie, Coby Bengtson, Rebecca “Becky”, Maddie and Nicole Bengtson of Abbeville, Brandon Trahan of Orlando,FL, Hannah, PJ, and Denise Carlson of Kaplan; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

L.V. will be enjoying his heavenly reunion with his wife, JoAnn Boudreaux Trahan; his parents, Dua and Inez Trahan; an infant son, Lovelace Trahan, and a brother, Dudley Trahan.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Faulk, Kaplan Healthcare, and Bridgeway Hospice.

