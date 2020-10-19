February 9, 1929 ~ October 16, 2020

ABBEVILLE—Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lydia Choate Perry, 91, who died Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence. She was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Chris Jeffus officiating and Rev. Wallace Primeaux assisting with the services. Pallbearers were Mark Simon, Jeff Cart, Clayton Choate, Derrel Choate, Wade Choate, and Anthony Choate. Luke Cart served as honorary pallbearer.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sonnia Perry of Abbeville, and Dianne P. Simon and husband, Mark of Abbeville; granddaughter, Christy Cart and husband, Jeffrey; great grandchildren, Amelia Cart and Luke Cart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Louis Perry; parents, Jules Choate and the former Teresa Guidry; sisters, Naomi Hebert, Gladys Wright, Imay Wright, Euna Faye Morgan, and Agnes Choate; and brothers, Lloyd Choate, Milton Choate, Fulton Choate, and Wilfred Choate.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bridgeway Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to our mother. The family wishes to express their gratitude to her caregivers, Nina, Micah, Karen and Tina.

