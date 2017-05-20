March 9, 1942 ~ May 18, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 22, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Lydia Marie Lege Arnold, 75, who died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Lydia is survived by her children, Esther A. Mayeaux and her husband, Luke, Catherine A. Baker and her husband, Steve, and Frank “Troy” Arnold, Jr. and his wife, Jodi; siblings, Clarence “Pete” Lege and his wife Barbara, Natalia “Pupie” Hebert and her husband, Jim, Mae Hebert and her husband, Hayward, and George Lege and his wife, Brenda; her roommate at Vermilion Health Care Center, Thelma Trahan; grandchildren, Seth A. LeBlanc and his wife, Tiffany, Simone A. Peltier and her husband, Brody, Trisha K. Mayeaux, Steven Baker, Joshua N. Baker and his wife, Chastine, Jakob N. Baker and his wife, Courtney, Stefaney L. Baker, Karsen A. Hebert and her husband, Adrian, Frank Troy Arnold, III and his wife, Elizabeth, and Zachary E. Arnold; special friends, Robert Hernandez and Sarah Owens; great grandchildren, Bryce Comeaux and his wife, Fernanda, Carlee and Andrew Leblanc, Rylan, Rhett, Noah and Elijah Peltier, Juliaunna, Amelia and Ilenia Baker, Chelsey, Chloe and Jayton Baker, Annabeth, Lily and Rosalie Hebert, and expecting to arrive in June – Frank Troy Arnold, IV.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Troy Arnold, Sr., parents, Esther Joseph and Rena S. Lege; siblings, Roland P. Lege, Virginia L. Herring, Esta J. Lege and Raymond J. Lege; and in laws, Homer W. and Allie R. Arnold.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, May 22, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 11:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Vermilion Health Care Center, Hospice of Acadiana, and NSI Hospice; all of you provided comfort and happiness to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lydia L. Arnold’s memory to either Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503-3240 or NSI Hospice of Lafayette, 1025 Camellia Blvd # 201, Lafayette, LA 70508.

