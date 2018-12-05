ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Lydie “Dee” Butler, 95, will be at 3:00PM Friday December 7, 2018 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday December 7, 2018 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Dee, a native and life resident of Erath, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018. She was employed as an admit clerk at Abbeville General Hospital before owning Humpty Dumpty Day Care Center for over 30 years. She held a special place in her heart for children, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of The Catholic Daughters and taught Catechism at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Margo Butler LeBlanc and husband Patrick, Jessica Butler; grandchildren, Brett LeBlanc, Richard Greig and wife Stefanie, Ashley Meaux and husband Bruce, Patrice Lopez, Elizabeth Whittle, and Lauren Greig, and 13 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard George Butler, her daughter Theresa Butler Grieg, her parents Ulger and Theresa Domingues Broussard, and 8 siblings.

Serving as Pallbearers will be: Pat LeBlanc, Richard Greig, Bruce Meaux, Brett LeBlanc, Logan Meaux, and Noah Greig.

Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be: Ronald Clark, Vernon Broussard, and Leonard Broussard.

