November 25, 1943 ~ November 6, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Lyman Lee Trahan, 74, who died Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at The Heart Hospital of Lafayette. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew and James Trahan, Sammy and Joseph Pistorius, and Kendrick and Wade Trahan.

Mr. Trahan, a native of Kaplan, attended Kaplan High School, USL (now UL-L), and The School of Medical Technology at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans. Returning to Kaplan in 1965, he began working in the laboratory at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. In 1966, he joined the Louisiana National Guard, and was trained as a medic.

In addition to his job as Chief Medical Technologist, he became the director of ancillary services, including X-Ray and Pulmonary services. In 1994, he was named Administrator of Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, and served in that position until his retirement in 2013. In the five years preceeding his retirement, he was instrumental in forming an alliance with Lafayette General Medical Center. Lyman was a past member of the Church Council of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Kaplan, and a Eucharistic Minister for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Clark Trahan; his older son, Matthew Trahan and his wife, Kirby and their son, Hudson and daughter, Dylan of Key West, FL; his younger son, James Trahan and his wife, Lee and their sons, Joseph and Sammy Pistorius of Phoenix, AZ; one sister, Della Schexnyder and her husband, C.J.; his brothers, Perlis Trahan and his wife, Myrtis and Marion Trahan and his wife, Shelia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ophe and Lula Trahan; his brothers, Ritter Trahan and his wife, Mildred and Leo and his wife, Carol; and his niece, Mia Trahan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 9, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 10:45 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.