ABBEVILLE – A Memorial Mass for Mr. Lyman Walter Stansbury, 89, will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Fr. Louis Richard officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church from 10:00AM until the time of service, with a recitation of the rosary at 10:30AM.

A native and resident of Abbeville Mr. Stansbury died at 3:07PM on Monday, August 14, 2017 at his residence. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosa Belle Hebert Stansbury of Abbeville; and three nieces, Janice Allen and her husband Jerry, Terry Lynn Frye and her husband Mark, and Cheryl Sanders.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Noelie Blanchard Stansbury; a sister, Edma Mae Sanders and her husband T.J.; and a nephew, Kenneth Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.