April 10, 1928 ~ September 28, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mabel Boutte Simon, 90, who died Friday, September 28, 2018 at Eastridge Assisted Living Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Mabel is survived by her son, Rusty Simon and his wife Cheryl of Abbeville; two daughters, Diane Abshire and her husband Todd of Cow Island, and Tammy Abshire and her husband Jason of Forked Island; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and two sisters, Velta Broussard and Janelle Babineaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenis J. Simon; daughter, Peggy Simon Primeaux; parents, Lorfis Joseph Boutte and the former Louise Hollier; son-in-law, Wildie Primeaux, Jr.; and siblings, Nedia Viator, Nita Bourque, Ned Boutte, Howard Boutte, Leewood Boutte, Laura Bell Duhon and Betty Boudreaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, October 1, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

The family would like to sincerely thank Grace Hospice-Palliative Care for their remarkable caring assistance during Mabel’s final days and they would like to thank the staff at Eastridge Assisted Living for their help in ensuring Mabel’s comfort while she was a resident there; especially Ms. Angie LeBlanc.

