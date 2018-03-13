ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mable Bonin Frederick, 97, was held on Monday, March 12, 2018 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Mausoleum.

Mable, born in Loreauville and a former resident of Erath passed away Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Garden View Assisted Living Center in New Iberia. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church as well as the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed being a member the Supper Club as well as her various tea parties. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children; Jerry Frederick and wife Debbie of Las Vegas, NV, James Frederick and wife Lela, and John Roy Frederick and wife Christie both of New Iberia; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Dudley J. Frederick; her parents Neuville and Pamela Dugas Bonin; and 2 sisters Mary Segura and Vivian Mestayer.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Garden View Assisted Living Center for their care and concern.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.