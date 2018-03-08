Funeral Services will be held 12:00PM on Friday, March 9, 2018 in the Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice for Mrs. Mable Simon Duhon, 93, who passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at St. Joseph's Carpenter House.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Mrs. Mable, a native of Abbeville and a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Alexander Simon and the former Rosita Broussard. Mrs. Mable enjoyed gardening, French Cajun dancing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Mable was a loving and kind woman and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Chester Duhon and wife Barbara, Johnny Duhon and wife Melissa, Roland Duhon and wife Gayle, and Ronald Duhon; grandchildren, Katy, Denise, Chester Jr., Roxanne, Jonathan, Roland Jr., Nichole, Jamie, Chase, Randy; great grandchildren, Blake, Dustin, Emma, Clay, Drew, Tannor, Devin, Megan, Ashton, Logan, Brooke, Lexi, Bryson, Kylie, Amanda, Hailey, Dominick, Zoe, Zachary; great great grandchildren, Bailey, Aimee, Zoey, Addison, Ayden, Laika, Kylan, and Ellis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Duhon; parents, Alexander and Rosita Simon; and brother, Clarrise Simon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 3:00PM to 9:00PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00PM on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Friday from 8:00AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Randy Duhon, Roland Duhon Jr, Chase Duhon, Blake Ponthieux, Dustin Ponthieux, Tannor Tauzin, and Devin Duhon, and Jonathan Duhon.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and the staff of Pelican Point of Maurice for their excellent care and compassion.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Duhon family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangemen