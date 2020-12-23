January 06, 1943 ~ December 21, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. John Church in Henry honoring the life of Madeleine Ann Delino 77, who passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Bancker Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Pallbearers will be David Delino, Bart Delino, Bailey Meaux, Draik Delino, Bryce Hebert, Jake Delino, Taylor Jett, and Mason Meaux.

Madeleine was a 1960 graduate of Henry High School and graduated from McNeese State University in 1965. Upon graduating college, she taught at Breaux Bridge High School before being accepted as a teacher for the Department of Defense, where she taught one year in Norway, four years in the Philippines, and three years in Japan. She then returned home and finished her career at the Gulf Area Vocational Technical School in Abbeville.

During her overseas career, she visited 34 different countries along with traveling and camping throughout the United States and Canada.

She enjoyed animals, flowers, working in her yard, and many crafts. For Madeleine, Christ and family always came first. Never having children of her own, she was known as Nanny Madeleine to numerous nieces and nephews whom she worshiped as they grew up. She was also a member of St. John Ladies Altar society.

She is survived by two brothers, Val J. Delino and his companion, Gloria Desormeaux of Abbeville, and Samuel C. Delino and his wife Jeanelle of Henry; 11 nieces and nephews; and 25 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas B. Delino, Jr. and Lorena Choate Delino; and a brother, Derryl W. Delino.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM; Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hope Hospice of Lafayette and all their staff who were absolutely wonderful. To Father Emmanuel Fernandez for his heartfelt visits, and her classmate and special friend Lois Primeaux Leleux.

