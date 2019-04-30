ABBEVILLE — A celebration of the life of Manuel Gutierres Jr., 74 will be held at a later date.

Mr. Gutierres was a native of Edna Texas and a resident of Abbeville; he was retired from the U.S. Navy. He passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Survivors include his daughter Shawn G. Broussard and her husband Brock; his grandchildren Michael Shake Sr., Jhory Gutierres, Timothy Shake Jr., and Sierra Gaspard; great grandchildren Michael Shake Jr., Nollie Shake, Shawnita Shake, and Constante Shake; step daughters Trisilla Adams, and Madonna Mulina; step son Carlton Adams; his siblings Irma G. Zamora, Armanda G. Hernandez, Juan Gutierrez, Ismal Gutierres, Ernest Gutierres, Olga G. Margeson, and Thomas Gutierres.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Gutierres Sr., and Pauline Martinez Gutierres; one son Michael Gutierres; granddaughter Timara Shake; and his step son Michael Adams; his brother Daniel Gutierrez.

Condolences may be sent to the Gutierres family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 2600 Charity St. Abbeville is in charge of arrangements.