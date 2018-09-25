ABBEVILLE – A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Marcedell Johnson Joiner, 79, at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 822 I.J. Joiner St., Abbeville, LA. Rev. John Allen will officiate the service.

Her earthly house will be laid to rest in Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery (Green Street Location), Abbeville, LA.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 9:00 AM at the church until the time of services.

Marcedell was born on January 27, 1939 to the union of the late Joseph Johnson and Elizabeth Huntley Johnson in Lafayette, LA. Being a lifelong resident of Abbeville, LA, it was here she attained her formal education an worked until her retirement. She was married to the late Walter Broussard and they were blessed with one daughter, Shelia Broussard. She later married Rev. Alexander Joiner, Sr. whom also preceded her in death. Marcedell confessed a hope in Christ and was baptized at the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church where she served in several capacities until her health limited her attendance

In addition to her daughter, parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kamora Williams and two siblings, Johnny Johnson and Olivia Henderson. Marcedell transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the home of her granddaugthter, Amber who cared for her during her illness in Youngsville, LA.

Marcedell leaves to cherish her memory, two grandchildren, Amber (Joshua) Levene of Youngsville, LA and Keiffer Williams, Sr. of Abbeville, LA; six great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Williams, Kaden Williams, Amelia Pringle, Keiffer Williams, Jr, Abigail Williams and Brooklyn Williams; step-son, Alexander (Rosemary) Joiner, Jr and three children.; one uncle and aunt, Herd Shelvin and Ada Petry, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.