January 7, 1968 ~ June 5, 2018

Abbeville — A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Fr. Louis Richard honoring the life of Marcia Christine Hollier, 50, who died on June 5, 2018 after a lengthy illness. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery.

Born on January 7, 1968, Marcie, as she was affectionately known to her family, is survived by her parents, John E. “Butch” and Evelyn Boudreaux Hollier and five brothers and sisters, namely, John E. Hollier, Jr. of Corona, New Mexico, Charles Brian Hollier (Elizabeth) of Abbeville, Maria H. Zeringue (Dwaine) of Leonville, Louisiana, Patrice H. Thibodeaux (Allen) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Paul J. Hollier (Danielle) of Atlanta, Georgia.

Also surviving, nieces and nephews, namely Lauren Z. Boudreaux (Adam), Leah Z. Pontiff (Seth), Nicholas P. Hollier, Jonathan P. Zeringue, Jessica L. Zeringue, Catherine G. Hollier, Jude M. Zeringue, Jason P. Zeringue, Jacob A. Zeringue, Arabella C. Thibodeaux, Eleonore G. Thibodeaux, Camielle A. Hollier and Adelyn M. Hollier, as well as a great-niece, Raine C. Pontiff and great-nephews, Isaiah R. Boudreaux and Ian F. Boudreaux.

She is proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert Charles and Marie Louise Hollier and her maternal grandparents, Ernest and Mamie Boudreaux.

Pallbearers will be John E. Hollier, Charles Brian Hollier, Paul J. Hollier, Nicholas P. Hollier, Jonathan P. Zeringue and Allen Thibodeaux.

Visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville at 209 South Saint Charles Street on Thursday, June 7, 2018, with a rosary to be said at 7:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. when the procession departs for church.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Weston Miller, Dr. Melissa Harrington, Dr. Victoria Panelli, and Dr. Dana Dicharry as well as St. Joseph’s Hospice for their tremendous support and encouragement.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Marcia Christine Hollier’s memory to Mt. Carmel Elementary, Capital Campaign, 405 Park Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.