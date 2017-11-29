April 14, 1942 ~ November 23, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Margaret Aline Stroud, 75, who died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Maison De Lafayette.

Deacon Byron Soley will officiate the services. Burial will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery.

Margaret and her husband Dwight were the proud owners of Stroud’s Shady Oaks Restaurant located in Abbeville and Lafayette. They served many in the community with several award winning meals.

Margaret is survived by her godchildren, Mary Margaret Bellinger, Bryan Baudoin and Christopher Broussard; caregiver, Wendy Baudoin; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight LaRoe Stroud; parents, Otis Bertrand and the former Agnes Theriot; and son, Martin 'Marty" Morrell Stroud.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

