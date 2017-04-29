A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00PM on Monday, May 1, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Margaret H. Lalande, 64, who passed away on April 27, 2017 at her residence.

Reverend O. Joseph Breaux, Pastor, will be Celebrant of the Mass.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Maggie, a resident of Maurice, retired from Abbeville General Hospital as a Med Tech with over 40 years of service. She was the daughter of the late Marc Harrington, II and the former Gloria Ledet.

She is survived by husband, David Lalande; four step children, Courtney Lalande and wife, Melissa, Ashley Kiebach and husband, Bo, Heather Lalande and James Daigle and wife, Brittnie; six grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Harrington, Mary Alice Miestchovich, Ruthy Charpentier and her brother, Brother Brian “Larry” Harrington, O.S.B.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Marc Harrington, III.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 9:00AM until 2:45PM.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Lalande family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.