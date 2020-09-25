Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Duhon Funeral Home in Crowley, LA for Margaret Harrington Kritzer, 85, who died at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital.

Fr. Arcadia Doss, associate pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will conduct the service and the burial will follow in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Kaplan, LA.

Mrs. Kritzer was a lifelong resident of Kaplan but spent the last ten years at the Vermilion Healthcare Center.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy B. Naquin and her husband Rayford of Kaplan, LA; a son Rudy James Bourque of Kaplan, LA; a sister Myrtis Harrington of Abbeville, LA; 6 grandchildren Chris and Kasem Bourque, Jonathan and Travis Breaux and Brady and Rocky Naquin; 12 great grandchildren Blake, Cody, Cady and Lilly Bourque, Braxton, Lane, Matthew and Ellorie Breaux, Tyme, Shayden, Xevyn and Abigail Naquin; 2 great-great grandchildren Gracee Mae Naquin and Anthony Hebert; 2 stepsons Michael Kritzer of Ville Platte, LA and Mark Kritzer of Kaplan, LA and a stepdaughter Cindy Duncan of Abbeville, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Aurelia Gaspard Harrington; her husbands Rufus Bourque and Forrest Kritzer; 3 brothers Melridge, Pierre and Lloyd Harrington, Jr. and a daughter Judy Bourque Bellard.

