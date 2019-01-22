Margaret Lachaussee

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Mrs. Margaret Andrus Lachaussee, 87, who passed away on January 20, 2019 at Pelican Point Nursing Home.

Father Paul Bienvenu will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Serving as con-celebrant will be Father Paul Metrejean.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Mrs. Margaret, a resident of Maurice, was the daughter of the late Clarence Andrus and the former Paula Trahan.

For the majority of her life, she lived and raised her family in the small town of Mermentau, Louisiana. She developed lifelong friendships and a community of friends whom she loved so much, not only in Mermentau, but also in the surrounding towns of Morse and Estherwood.

In the days of screen doors and gravel roads, she was involved in elementary school fairs, cake walk fundraisers, bingos and church hall bazaars, where her love for her community and church shined through. (Long live the “Trash or Treasure” booth that she looked over for the yearly church bazaars.) She also had a creative side which was nourished through her paintings of nature and Louisiana landscapes.

With her husband and family, whether in a Volkswagen van heading to Canada or watching their beloved Astros or Saints, it was always a journey of family, laughter, faith and love.

For her final resting place, she returned to the town where she was born in, Maurice, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Lachaussee; children, Kathy Lepretre and husband Steve, Betty Lachaussee, Janice Searle and husband Dwayne, Paulette Hanks and husband Ryan, Bill Lachaussee, Mike Lachaussee, Doug Lachaussee; 13 grandchildren, Kacie Lachaussee, Stephanie Lepretre, Kegan Lepretre, Jacob Hoffman, Blake Searle, Connor Searle, Tyler Searle, Cathryn Hanks, Jeanne Hanks, Madeline “Madi” Lachaussee, Reagan Lachaussee, Ryan “R.J.” Lachaussee, Brennan Jeanise; 2 great grandchildren, Bryce Richard, Landon Richard, and one on the way, Juliana Searle; and two brothers, Pierre “Sydney” Andrus and wife Joanne, and Sheldon Andrus and wife Delores.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Paula Andrus; and brother, C.J. Andrus.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home- Maurice on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 11 AM in the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Hoffman, Kegan Lepretre, Blake Searle, Connor Searle, R.J. Lachaussee and Brennan Jeanise.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The family would also like to thank Hope Healthcare and Hospice, Pelican Pointe Nursing Home, and Camelot of Crowley Nursing Home for the care and compassion shown to their mother.

