DELCAMBRE – Funeral services will be celebrated for Margaret Weekly Segura, age 79, at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday at 8:00 am until service time.

A native of Braithwaite, LA and resident of Delcambre, Margaret passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Vermilion Healthcare Center in Kaplan.

Born on August 27, 1937 to the late Frank and Frances Bouffanie Weekly, Margaret was one of six children. She was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and sang in the church choir in her younger days. Margaret loved to sing and dance. She had a lovely voice and would often break into song and dance at a moment’s notice. Margaret will be fondly remembered for her joyful humor, her contagious laugh, and her never ending smile. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Jarett Segura of Delcambre, Christine Segura and husband Mike Broussard of Delcambre, Sherry Romero of Erath, Charlotte Cessac and companion Elliot of Abbeville, Trudy Hardy and husband Tony of Abbeville, and Tina Saunier and husband Karl of Delcambre; brothers, Richard Weekly, Sr. of Erath and James Weekly, Sr. of Delcambre; sisters, Rose Pugh and husband Michael of Delcambre and Jane Mulheron and husband Mike of Delcambre; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances Bouffanie Weekly; granddaughter, Tricia Hardy; and brother, Alvin Weekly, Sr.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Cessac, Karl Saunier, Tony Hardy, Cody Segura, Dallas Broussard, Austin Broussard, and Jarett Segura.

