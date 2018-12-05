April 24, 1927 ~ December 2, 2018

KAPLAN — Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Cossinade Cemetery honoring the life of Marguerite Frances Hebert, 91, who died Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She will be laid to rest at Cossinade Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services.

Marguerite was born April 24, 1927, in Kaplan, Louisiana to Edier and Enes Meaux Hebert. She received a bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Southwestern Louisiana Institute. She received a masters degree in English and French from Tulane University and also studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, France. Also received a master in Psychology from Greeley, Colorado.

She was a long time supporter and promotor of the French language in Acadiana. She taught French to both adults and children and participated in the LA Table de Francois around Lafayette Parish. She was a lifetime member of The Grail, an international women’s movement of different culture, backgrounds, and generations that strives to create peace and justice in the world.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Sally Hebert and Lilly Ann Hebert; and nieces and nephews, Paula Bordelon, Lea Carleton, Leslie Helakoski, Chuck Hebert, Susan Blackstone, John Hebert, Greg Hebert, Chris Hebert, Gerry Hebert, and Edward Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, James Duffy Hebert, Charles Calvin Hebert and Robert Dale Hebert.

We would like to thank Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Grace Hospice for the wonderful love and care that they gave to her.

