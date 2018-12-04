DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Marie Anite D. Bourque Viator, age 93, at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday from 8:00 am until service time.

A native of Erath and resident of Delcambre, Marie Anite D. Bourque Viator passed away on Monday, December 03, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family.

Better known as “Anite” by family and friends, she was born on December 17, 1924 to the late Ceriac and Laura Menard Decoux, and was one of thirteen children. Anite was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She dedicated her time to being a housewife and caring for her family as well as working for the Iberia Parish School Board for over fifteen years. Anite greatly enjoyed dancing, listening to French music, and baking. She was famous for her delicious homemade bread. Anite will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Linda B. Menard (Charles) of Abbeville, Hilda B. Porter (Lynn) of Abbeville, Charlene B. Hebert (Neil) of Abbeville, Timmy P. Bourque of Erath, and Paul Bourque, Jr. of Delcambre; brother, Lawrence Decoux of Erath; grandchildren, Blair Menard, Boyd Porter, Garrett Hebert, Alaina H. Touchet, Keagan B. LeBlanc, Jacob Paul Bourque, and Gannon Ryan Bourque; and great grandchildren, Elliot Pierce Menard, Kennedi Thibodeaux, John Nicholas Touchet, Meg Touchet, Ana Kate Touchet, Hudson Hebert, Crawford Hebert, Isabelle LeBlanc, and Carlin LeBlanc.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Bourque, Sr.; second husband, Louis C. Viator; parents, Ceriac and Laura Menard Decoux; nine brothers; and two sisters.

Pallbearers will be Blair Menard, Garrett Hebert, Boyd Porter, Jacob Bourque, Gannon Bourque, and John Nicholas Touchet.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Eastridge nursing home and the staff of Lamm Hospice for their kindness and support.

