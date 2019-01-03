Marie Callahan

NEW IBERIA – A native of Delcambre and longtime resident of New Iberia, Marie Louise Hebert Callahan, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at 6:27 pm surrounded by her loving family.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Interment will take place privately at a later date.

Marie, better known by all as “Mary” lived a life of putting others before herself. She was a kind and caring woman who loved the simple life of country living. Mary enjoyed fishing and could often be found spending time near the lake with a line in the water and waiting on that BIG ONE. She also loved to cook, especially for family and friends, and crafting. Mary made sure that each of her grandchildren received a hand crocheted blanket when they were born. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family. They were her everything. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Mary will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Sterling “Calhoun” Callahan; children, Sterling “Doody” Callahan, Jr. and wife Christina of Delcambre, Angel “FeFe” Bigot and husband Richard of Abbeville, Robert “Coon” Callahan of FL, Ed Callahan and girlfriend Ginger of IN, Candy Andras and husband Jason of New Iberia, Todd Callahan of New Iberia, Beth Callahan of New Iberia, Nick “Zoe” Callahan and girlfriend Brandi of New Iberia, and Amy Jo LeBlanc and husband Shane of New Iberia; siblings, Morrison “Mo” Hebert and wife Sue of New Iberia, Kent Hebert and wife Dawn of Abbeville, and Joann Vincent of Abbeville; grandchildren , Tiffany, Brian, Andy, Devin, Tabitha, Chance, Ozzy, Daisy, Laura, Clarissa, Jason, Madeline, Jamison, Matthew, and Carson; and great-grandchildren, Blaine, Zaine, Abigael, Audrielle, Jacqueline, DaShawn, Kason, and Jaylen.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patty Ann Callahan; parents, Gabriel and Audrey LeBlanc Hebert; brother, Wayne “T-Puss” Hebert; and sister, Carolyn Peltier.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hope Hospice for their caring and support.

