ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Linda Comeaux Stanley,73, will be 12:00PM Saturday November 16, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Chester Arceneaux officiating. Interment will follow in Leroy Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville Friday November 15, 2019 from 2:00PM until 10:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 10:00AM.

Linda, born in Lafayette and a resident of Abbeville passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019. She was a member of The Ladies Red Hat Society and she loved making jewelry and crafts. She was a member of the Pokeno Club in Abbeville and Lafayette. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her children Kim S. Landry and husband Scott, Brian K. Stanley and wife Michelle, and Lee Stanley, her brother, Gilbert Comeaux, her grandchildren, Gabby Stanley, Logan Landry, Darian Stanley, Brannigan Landry, Bailee Stanley and Ahna Landry,and great grandchildren, Aleigh Landry, Beau Landry and Nora Neuville.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Dale Stanley, her parents, Jean Lenette and Anna Mae Hebert Comeaux and a sister Cindy C. LeBlanc.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Logan Landry, Scott Landry, Shane Venable, Timothy Stutes, Brayden Venable and Brycen Venable

