May 21, 1933 ~ February 25, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Marie Richard Guilbeaux, 85, who died Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Surviving as pallbearers will be Gary Richard, Wayne Doucet, Guy Mire, Shane Richard and Lance Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Abigail Sorel and Wade Schwers.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Lisa G. Logan and her husband Donald of Abbeville; son, Kenneth Dale Guilbeaux and his companion Charlotte Bell of Gulfport, MS; grandchildren, Jenna Guilbeaux and her fiancé Roger Vincent, and Robin Guilbeaux; great grandchildren, Rilley Dabbs, Abigail Sorel and Wade Schwers; brothers, Linus Richard, Lionel Richard and Thomas Richard, Jr.; sister, Glenda Faye Mire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd J. Guilbeaux; parents, Thomas Richard and the former Doris Vassaur; grandson, Joshua Logan; brothers, Raymond Richard, Joseph Richard and Kermit Richard; and sisters, Eurella Lavergne and Lorita Castille.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Our family wishes to thank the nurses at Nursing Specialties, Dawn Menard and Annie Reeves, NSI Hospice nurses, Emie Hebert, and her caregiver, Karen Champagne for their loving care and compassion.

